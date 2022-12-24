DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,753 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 7,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $501,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 84,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.14.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.7 %

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $68.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.89. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

