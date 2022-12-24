DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Argus raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.14.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $68.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.89. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DD. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth about $442,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth about $7,177,000. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.3% during the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 42,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.