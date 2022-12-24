E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) versus Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Critical Contrast

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) and E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Upwork and E2open Parent’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upwork $502.80 million 2.72 -$56.24 million ($0.74) -14.09 E2open Parent $425.56 million 4.01 -$165.78 million ($1.26) -4.48

Upwork has higher revenue and earnings than E2open Parent. Upwork is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than E2open Parent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

74.1% of Upwork shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Upwork shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of E2open Parent shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Upwork and E2open Parent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upwork -16.16% -38.46% -8.81% E2open Parent -63.61% 2.29% 1.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Upwork and E2open Parent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upwork 0 3 7 0 2.70 E2open Parent 1 1 4 0 2.50

Upwork presently has a consensus target price of $23.27, suggesting a potential upside of 123.13%. E2open Parent has a consensus target price of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 81.74%. Given Upwork’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Upwork is more favorable than E2open Parent.

Volatility & Risk

Upwork has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, E2open Parent has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Upwork beats E2open Parent on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development. Its work marketplace also enables clients to streamline workflows, such as talent sourcing, outreach, and contracting. The company's work marketplace offers access to various functionalities for remote engagements with talent, including communication and collaboration, ability to receive talent invoices through their work marketplace, and payment protection. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll, as well as managed and internet escrow agency services. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management. It serves technology, consumer, industrial, transportation, and other industries. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

