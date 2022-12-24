Eagle Ridge Investment Management Grows Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,197 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,321,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,997,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,990 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 17.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,934,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531,311 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,139,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,848,157,000 after buying an additional 318,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,184,085,000 after buying an additional 134,457 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Trading Up 0.2 %

CVS opened at $93.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.18. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.11.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.