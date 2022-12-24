Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $6.30 Million Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Garmin were worth $6,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after purchasing an additional 365,713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,691,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,004 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Garmin by 42.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,430,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $631,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,309 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Garmin by 4.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,302,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,225,000 after acquiring an additional 108,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Garmin by 3.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,172,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,485,000 after acquiring an additional 63,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GRMN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.40.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $91.26 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.37 and a 1 year high of $138.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Garmin had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,309,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,309,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $167,049.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,836 shares of company stock worth $1,969,818. Insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

