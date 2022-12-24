Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $619,000 Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.43.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $367.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $359.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.87. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $231.87 and a 52-week high of $375.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,624,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total value of $49,934,778.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

