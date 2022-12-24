Eagle Ridge Investment Management Increases Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Sanofi accounts for approximately 1.7% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $13,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,244,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,684,509 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,051,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,434 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1,744.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 967,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,406,000 after acquiring an additional 915,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,643,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,260,000 after acquiring an additional 515,245 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($95.74) to €85.00 ($90.43) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

SNY opened at $48.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.68 and a 200-day moving average of $41.95. The company has a market capitalization of $123.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

