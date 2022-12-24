Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Mill Capital Management LLC

Mill Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 14,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 519.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 98,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,191,000 after purchasing an additional 82,946 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $156.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $173.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 56.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

