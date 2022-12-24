Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.28

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.28 and traded as low as $12.21. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $12.37, with a volume of 303,813 shares traded.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.98.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
