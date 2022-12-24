Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.28

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.28 and traded as low as $12.21. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $12.37, with a volume of 303,813 shares traded.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.98.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETV. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 16.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 979,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,301,000 after purchasing an additional 135,706 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 11.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 649,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after purchasing an additional 64,851 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 24.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 53,102 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 8.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 657,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,277,000 after purchasing an additional 49,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 180.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 43,641 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.