Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. lessened its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,860 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises approximately 1.5% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $11,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 25,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.54. 1,025,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,414,503. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $237.38. The company has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.38 and its 200-day moving average is $154.93.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 53.94%.

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.56.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

