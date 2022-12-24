Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Trading Up 0.6%

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.49. Approximately 1,885 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 110,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.
Electricité de France Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.23.
About Electricité de France
Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the power generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading activities in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. The company generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, thermal, and cogeneration plants.
