Emocoin (EMO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $6,966.71

Emocoin (EMO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One Emocoin token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Emocoin has traded flat against the US dollar. Emocoin has a total market cap of $35.70 million and $6,966.71 worth of Emocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Emocoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $849.93 or 0.05047864 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.07 or 0.00499278 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,980.92 or 0.29582464 BTC.

About Emocoin

Emocoin was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Emocoin’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Emocoin’s official message board is linktr.ee/emo.coin. Emocoin’s official website is www.emo.network. Emocoin’s official Twitter account is @emo.coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Emocoin is https://reddit.com/r/emocoin2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Emocoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Emocoin (EMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Tron20 platform. Emocoin has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Emocoin is 0.00170008 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.emo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.