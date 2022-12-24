Energi Price Hits $0.23 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $13.73 million and $185,304.90 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00069417 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00053345 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001003 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007931 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000260 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00022124 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 59,555,985 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

