Enzyme One Day Trading Volume Hits $556,196.61 (MLN)

Enzyme (MLN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Enzyme token can currently be purchased for approximately $19.26 or 0.00114365 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Enzyme has a total market cap of $39.26 million and $556,196.61 worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Enzyme has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Enzyme Profile

Enzyme’s genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,070,263 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,038,518 tokens. The official website for Enzyme is enzyme.finance. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Enzyme Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made.Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enzyme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

