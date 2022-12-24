EOS (EOS) Trading 0% Higher This Week

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 24th. Over the last week, EOS has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One EOS coin can now be bought for $0.88 or 0.00005233 BTC on major exchanges. EOS has a total market capitalization of $950.49 million and approximately $43.11 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007573 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00026719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004754 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00004460 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005142 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000892 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,077,874,185 coins and its circulating supply is 1,077,873,346 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

