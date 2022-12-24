ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) Shares Up 5.2%

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 761,328 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 195% from the average session volume of 258,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.84.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 95,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of ERYTECH Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. Its lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients.

