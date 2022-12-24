ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.10

Shares of ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.10 and traded as high as $21.17. ESSA Bancorp shares last traded at $20.95, with a volume of 4,831 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ESSA Bancorp to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

ESSA Bancorp Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.33.

ESSA Bancorp Dividend Announcement

ESSA Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ESSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $19.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 million. Analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Institutional Trading of ESSA Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ESSA Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ESSA Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 29.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 11,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 94.1% in the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 29,088 shares in the last quarter. 37.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

See Also

