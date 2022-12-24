ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:MTUL) Stock Price Down 2%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:MTUL – Get Rating) shares traded down 2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.55 and last traded at $16.65. 6,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 11,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.

ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.90.

