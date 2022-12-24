Farmers Edge (OTC:FMEGF) Shares Down 20.3%

Farmers Edge Inc. (OTC:FMEGF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 20.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FMEGF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Farmers Edge from C$1.00 to C$0.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Farmers Edge from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Farmers Edge Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79.

Farmers Edge Company Profile

Farmers Edge Inc develops digital agriculture solutions in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Australia, Russia, and Ukraine. It offers FarmCommand, a cloud-based analytics software platform that provides real-time monitoring, alerts, predictive models, and outcome-based data recommendations offered through web-based platform, mobile app, and universal terminal.

