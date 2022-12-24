Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

FMAO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

FMAO opened at $27.83 on Wednesday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $42.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.87. The company has a market cap of $378.68 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.38.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FMAO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. The company had revenue of $26.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Institutional Trading of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMAO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 13,335 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

