Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several research firms have commented on FAST. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ FAST opened at $47.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.87. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.31%.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts acquired 5,940 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,440 shares of company stock worth $366,770. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastenal

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 18.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 165,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after acquiring an additional 26,325 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 10.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 45.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 45,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 14,203 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5.2% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 831,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,412,000 after acquiring an additional 52,070 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

