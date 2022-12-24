FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Mathes Company Inc.

Mathes Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 78.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,310 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 12,376 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,102,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,239,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,754,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 15.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $929,536,000 after buying an additional 554,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,972,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $215.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.84.

FedEx Stock Up 0.1 %

FDX stock opened at $175.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $266.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.23. The firm has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

