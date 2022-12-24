F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

F&G Annuities & Life Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE FG opened at $20.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.48. F&G Annuities & Life has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

F&G Annuities & Life Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from F&G Annuities & Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

In related news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt purchased 8,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.52 per share, with a total value of $159,712.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 378,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,777.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other F&G Annuities & Life news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt bought 10,000 shares of F&G Annuities & Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.30 per share, with a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,373.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher O. Blunt bought 8,182 shares of F&G Annuities & Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.52 per share, with a total value of $159,712.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 378,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,777.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 28,182 shares of company stock valued at $527,713. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

