Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Holdings Increased by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,472 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. WBH Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $10,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FBND. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 47.4% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

FBND stock opened at $45.54 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.25 and a 12 month high of $53.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.91.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.