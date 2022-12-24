First American Trust FSB Boosts Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

First American Trust FSB raised its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 271.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 243.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 638.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of IQVIA to $249.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.13.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $203.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.90. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.75 and a 52 week high of $285.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.04. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.