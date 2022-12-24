First American Trust FSB Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOE. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% in the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. West Bancorporation Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 177.5% in the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 625.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

VOE stock opened at $135.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.45. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $119.81 and a twelve month high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

