First American Trust FSB Increases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

First American Trust FSB lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,659 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 7,712 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 1.5% of First American Trust FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,581,308,000 after buying an additional 3,400,094 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,185,760,000 after buying an additional 883,708 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 15.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,857,123,000 after buying an additional 1,921,577 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,852,406,000 after purchasing an additional 879,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,620,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HON shares. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.69.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $213.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.68. The company has a market capitalization of $143.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $221.89.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.75%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

