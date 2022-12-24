First American Trust FSB Increases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 51.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $1,812,490.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,392.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $1,812,490.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,392.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:NEE opened at $84.17 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $167.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.