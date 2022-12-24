First American Trust FSB Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,313.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $49.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.48. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $54.97.

