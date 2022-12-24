First American Trust FSB Raises Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

First American Trust FSB boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TAP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 71.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 12,357 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 44.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $977,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 65.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 20,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 25.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $51.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.96 and a 200 day moving average of $52.87. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $45.21 and a 52 week high of $60.12.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 3.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on TAP. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

