First American Trust FSB Sells 1,211 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

First American Trust FSB lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.2% of First American Trust FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

ABT opened at $108.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.71.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.25. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 42.44%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

