First American Trust FSB Takes $215,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First American Trust FSB acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,552 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coerente Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 205,055 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $17,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 75,813 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 40,294 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 9,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 26,121 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Fubon Bank raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.96.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $98.27 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $117.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.43 and its 200 day moving average is $87.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

