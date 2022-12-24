First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Receives $25.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at First Horizon

In other news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $881,789.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 169,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,518.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $881,789.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,518.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $3,456,015.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 527,091 shares in the company, valued at $13,045,502.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Horizon Trading Up 0.0 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in First Horizon during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in First Horizon by 114.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $24.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.23. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $875.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

