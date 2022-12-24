First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.329 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FPA traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $25.71. 417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,269. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.47. First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

Get First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 2.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 140.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.