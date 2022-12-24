First Trust BICK Index Fund (BICK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on December 30th

First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.363 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust BICK Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

First Trust BICK Index Fund Price Performance

BICK stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.62. 1,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,381. First Trust BICK Index Fund has a 12-month low of $22.58 and a 12-month high of $32.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust BICK Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust BICK Index Fund by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in First Trust BICK Index Fund by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund by 402.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 32,312 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust BICK Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust BICK Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index call the ISE BICK (Brazil, India, China, South Korea) Index. The ISE BICK Index is designed to provide a benchmark for investors interested in tracking the largest and most liquid public companies that are domiciled in Brazil, India, Mainland China and South Korea.

