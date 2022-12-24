First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.363 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust BICK Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

First Trust BICK Index Fund Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ BICK traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $24.62. 1,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,381. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.67. First Trust BICK Index Fund has a 12 month low of $22.58 and a 12 month high of $32.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust BICK Index Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund by 402.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 32,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 11,587 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust BICK Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust BICK Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index call the ISE BICK (Brazil, India, China, South Korea) Index. The ISE BICK Index is designed to provide a benchmark for investors interested in tracking the largest and most liquid public companies that are domiciled in Brazil, India, Mainland China and South Korea.

