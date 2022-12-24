First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:FBZ)

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of FBZ stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.76. 12,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,288. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.65. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $14.49.

Get First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 23.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,628,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.