First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (FBZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

FBZ traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.76. The company had a trading volume of 12,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,288. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $14.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $1,628,000.

