First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.76. The company had a trading volume of 12,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,288. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.65. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49.

Get First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 23.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at $1,628,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.