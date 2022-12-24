First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:FTHI)

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.137 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTHI remained flat at $19.38 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,099. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.04. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $23.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $705,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 186,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 13,592 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 413.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter.

