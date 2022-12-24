First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.292 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

FTCS traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.20. 600,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,020. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $85.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Capital Strength ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $545,000.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

