First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.239 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF stock opened at $45.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.09 and a 200 day moving average of $44.46. First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF has a 1 year low of $39.46 and a 1 year high of $55.86.

Get First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,490,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.