First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.596 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.45. 70 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,081. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.66. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $32.02 and a twelve month high of $46.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDTS. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 640.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 60,192 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth $604,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth $1,000,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth $285,000.

