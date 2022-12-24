First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Price Performance

DDIV stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.82. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $26.74 and a 1-year high of $34.68.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $482,000.

