First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (DVOL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on December 30th

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.144 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ DVOL traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $26.50. 3,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,876. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.82. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $31.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 38.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 27,064 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 179.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 29,561 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 72.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period.

