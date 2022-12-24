First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.203 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of DVLU traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,035. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.51. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $26.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVLU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 64,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 29,951 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $948,000.

