First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.204 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd.

NASDAQ FEM traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $20.92. 158,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,895. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.71. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $27.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 12,335 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 20,892 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 485,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,203,000 after buying an additional 24,570 shares in the last quarter.

