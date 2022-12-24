First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (FGM) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.201 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FGM traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.38. The company had a trading volume of 617 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,324. First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $54.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $370,000.

