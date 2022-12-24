First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.174 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTAG opened at $28.70 on Friday. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.72 and a fifty-two week high of $35.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.85.

Get First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,490,000.

About First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.