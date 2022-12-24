First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.186 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Performance

FTRI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.78. The company had a trading volume of 111,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,315. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.50. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $17.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTRI. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,893,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 140.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 191,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 112,150 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $801,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $683,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $471,000.

About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

